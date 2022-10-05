Critics’ Review: Viola Davis Shines in the Epic ‘The Woman King'
Here is what critics have to say about 'The Woman King' directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
Quint Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Published:
The poster for The Woman King, starring Viola Davis.
|
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
)
The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, released on 5 October (it hits theatres in India on 14 October). The film follows the lives of Agojie with Viola Davis playing a general who is responsible for training the next generation of female warriors.
Here's what critics have to say about the film:
"This (The Woman King) is a big, bold picture with the vivid presences of (Viola) Davis, (Lashana) Lynch, (Sheila) Atim and (Thuso) Mbedu giving it some real voltage. I sometimes wondered if there wasn’t room for a more potent villain here, someone worthy to face off dramatically with the charismatic Davis: (John) Boyega’s Ghezo is supposed to be flawed but there was perhaps room for a real antagonist to strike more sparks."
Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian
"We’ve never seen the actor like this, and not for a second do we doubt Davis’ capacity to take down her rivals, as Nanisca brandishes a broad scimitar and ululates her sharp, shrill battle cry, cueing dozens of Agojie to charge forward, leaping and spinning into combat with members of a rival Mahi village."
Peter Debruge, Variety
"Its (The Woman King's) success should never have been treated as a surprise – this is kinetic, muscular, easy-to-cheer filmmaking applied to a story ready-made for the silver screen."
Clarisse Loughrey, Independent
"The action scenes are visceral, and more or less rooted in the laws of physics. Even during the darkest of night, Prince-Bythewood anchors you both in the battlefield and the ensuing chaos of the fight, which tethers you visually and, by extension, strengthens the movie’s realism."
Manohla Dargis, The New York Times
"The nuances of ancient tribe dynamics are whittled down to the super basic, so that we can follow along easily. But that undercuts what could have been a more complex exploration of the realities of West African history."