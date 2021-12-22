Review: Basil Joseph’s ‘Minnal Murali’ Is an Out and Out Entertainer

If there ever was a film, I know that I would have loved watching on the big screen with an audience, it would be Minnal Murali. An out and out entertainer, it was created to be cheered and clapped and laughed along with… a good old-school breezy entertainer. Minnal Murali, written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, is director Basil Joseph's third film after the super successful Kunjiramayanam and Godha.

The film has something preposterous and surreal, set in as ordinary a milieu as you can imagine. A regular little bustling village in Kerala where everyone knows everyone and the goings-on in each household is no secret. AND is everyone’s business. The Basil Joseph film keeps things light and engaging.