Tovino Thomas On Creating the First Malayali Superhero 'Minnal Murali'

Minnal Murali directed by Basil Joseph, starring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram had its world premiere in Mumbai recently. The film revolves around an ordinary boy-next-door who gets superpowers after being struck by a lightning. Tovino and Basil talk to The Quint about the reactions they got after the first screening of Minnal Murali, the origin of Kerala's first superhero, the making of the film and lots more. While Tovino spoke about some of his favourite Malayalam films, Basil told us about his favourite filmmakers, who've been an influence on his work.

Minnal Murali will begin streaming on Netflix from 24 December onwards.