Review: Aayush Sharma Tries, But Fails to Impress in 'Antim: The Final Truth'

A turbaned Salman Khan comes up with a very environmentally-aware line in Antim: The Final Truth - “Iss duniya mein kuch nahi tikta sivay plastic ke (Barring plastic, nothing seems to sustain in this world)”. One would expect a chuckle in response, but it was received with a kind of seriousness we never thought the line merits. “Haan toh hoon main plastic (Yes, I am plastic)“, comes the retort. “Haan toh tu hai kachra”, goes another response. I’m paraphrasing here, but that’s the import.

In short, Salman, as the cop, must find ways to rid the city and the entire Hindustan of the junk in the form of anti-social elements that inhabit it. Only here he is decidedly reserved, cautious as to not steal the thunder from brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Nothing Chulbul here. Apart from the slo-mo, elaborate entry that Salman must always have, the rest of the cast is careful to not step on Aayush's toes.