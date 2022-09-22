Liger OTT: Release Date, Time, Languages, and Platform

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer MMA-based movie Liger is all set to be released on OTT today, 22 September 2022. The movie was released in theaters on 25 August 2022 and didn't receive much appreciation from the audience. Although the movie failed miserably at the box office, it received mixed reviews and some people liked Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry in the movie.

The cast of Liger movie included Ananya Panday (female lead), Vijay Deverakonda (male lead), and supporting actors like Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan, and Vishu Reddy.

Director Puri Jagannadh tried to make the film more interesting by including a short cameo of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, however, the movie's weak storyline failed to grab eyeballs.

Let us read more about the OTT release date of Liger along with the time, languages, platforms, and other details.