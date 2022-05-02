WCC Refutes Minister P Rajeev's Claim About Hema Committee Report's Release

WCC denies P Rajeev's claim that the organisation asked for the Hema Committee report to not be published.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Minister P Rajeev's, at the Idea Exchange Programme, claimed that the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had requested that he not reveal the details of the Hema Commission Report that looked into problems faced by women actors in the Malayalam film industry. His comments have triggered a new controversy.
However, the WCC has rejected the Law Minister's claim by sharing a statement, attaching the letter they had written to the minister on 21 January. One of the members, Deedi Damodaran, said that the WCC had not asked for the report to not be released and had not received any justice from the film industry.
Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organization of women actors in the Malayalam film industry.
The Hema Committee report was submitted to the government in December 2019.
The Minister said the government's priority is to implement the recommendations of the Committee ensuring that the identity of those who submitted their statements before the panel is kept anonymous. He also clarified that the commission was not appointed as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and hence it need not be tabled in the assembly.
The WCC said that the report can be published along with the case studies after removing the names and other details of the survivors so that the public finds out what led the Commission to make these recommendations.
In their statement, the WCC has expressed their disappointment that even after two years there has been no action on the report by the Hema Commission formed by the Pinarayi government, which had intervened in a commendable manner to examine the plight of women in the film sector.
Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has retweeted the WCC's statement and wrote, "A straightforward ask."
In the letter, WCC further wrote, “When we observed that in spite of so much money, time and effort spent on the report there was no action, WCC approached various government agencies. We raised our voices and concerns regarding the government's silence. It is not enough to produce recommendations without the context of the findings."
The letter read, "The case studies (removing the names and other details of the survivors) which have led to these recommendations must be known. Setting up committees and discussions on the recommendations is not enough. The public needs to know the basis on which these recommendations have been made. It is also important that we know if the Hema Committee has endorsed these recommendations.”
The collective members said they will participate in the meeting called by the Minister of Culture Saji Cherian on 4 May with the hope and belief that change is coming.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)