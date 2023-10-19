Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Contestants: Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa & More

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11contestants list and premiere date is listed below.
(Photo: The Quint)
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Confirmed Contestants List: The 11th season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is around the corner. The show will start from 11 November 2023 on Sony TV, and will be telecasted every week on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was won by Gunjan Sinha, and it will be interesting to see who will win the title of the upcoming season.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has a particular format: contestants have to dance along with their choreographers. The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 have been recently revealed and include some famous faces like Shoaib Ibrahim, Amir Ali, Shiv Thakare, and more. As far as the judges are concerned, it is confirmed from the promo video that Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi will judge this dance show.
Let us check out the full confirmed list of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 below.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 starts from 11 November 2023.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will be telecasted every weekend at 9:30 om on Colors TV.
Following is the list of all confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.
1. Shiv Thakare: One of the famous contestants of the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is Shiv Thakare. He is known for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 16, and Bigg Boss Marathi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Shiv Thakare.
2. Shoaib Ibrahim: Husband of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim is known for his popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka. He has also participated in dancing reality show Nach Baliye 8.
Shoaib Ibrahim Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
3. Tanishaa Mukerji: Known for her acting in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, Tanishaa Mukerji will also participate in season 11 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tanishaa is sister of Kajol and daughter of Tanuja.
Tanishaa Mukerji Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
4. Aamir Ali: Winner of dancing reality show Nach Baliye 3, Aamir Ali will also participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Aamir is also known for his acting in music videos and television serials.
Aamir Ali Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
5. Anjali Anand: Known for her recent roles in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Anjali Anand is another contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. She is also famous for serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.
Anjali Anand Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
6. Urvashi Dholakia: Know for her iconic Komolika role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia will be seen dancing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She has also participated in and reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.
Urvashi Dholakia Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
7. Sangeeta Phogat: One of the finest wrestlers of country Sangeeta Phogat is all set to show her dancing moves on the show.
Sangeeta Phogat Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
8. Adrija Sinha: Well known for her roles in OTT movies like Guns and Gulaabs, Kill, and Sanak, Adrija Sinha is the next celebrity contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She will be the youngest contestant of the show.
Adrija Sinha Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
9. Karuna Pandey: The Pushpa Impossible fame Karuna Pandey is also participating in the upcoming season 11 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress is known for her roles in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Devanshi, and more.
Karuna Pandey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
10. Rajiv Thakur: The Kapil Sharma show fame Rajiv Thakur will also show his dancing side to fans on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
Rajiv Thakur Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
