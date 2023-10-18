Leo Advance Booking: Vijay's Film Beats SRK's Jawan in Number of Tickets Sold

It is to be noted that the amount Leo has grossed is still less than that of Jawan. While Lokesh's film has earned ₹31 crore so far, Jawan secured ₹41 crore via advance booking. The reason behind this disparity is the difference in the average ticket price of both the films.

Leo will release on October 19 in 2D and IMAX in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.