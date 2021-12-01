Accused Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Pic With Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Viral

In October, Sukesh’s lawyer had alleged that Jacqueline and Sukesh were in a relationship. Advocate Anant Malik had said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

The actor’s spokesperson had denied the rumours in a statement, which read, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

ED sources had earlier told India Today that Sukesh Chandrasekhar would make spoof calls to Jacqueline from Tihar Jail. Jacqueline was allegedly being questioned by the ED as a witness and not an accused. Sukesh Chandrasekhar reportedly has multiple cases of extortion against him.

Actor Nora Fatehi was also summoned by the ED in October and her team had issued a statement saying that Nora has been a victim in the case and is, thus, a witness.