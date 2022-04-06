Dir Vamshi Paidipally Ropes in Rashmika Mandanna for Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 66'

The Vijay-starrer is purportedly a family entertainer with music composed by S Thaman. Along with Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were penned by Hari and Ahishor Solomon. Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy are credited as production designers.

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and also stars in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Vijay is all set for the release of Beast which will hit theatres on 13 April.