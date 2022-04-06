Dir Vamshi Paidipally Ropes in Rashmika Mandanna for Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 66'

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna join hands for Vamshi Paidipally's directorial.
Photo courtesy : Twitter
National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally announced that Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the cast of the untitled project 'Thalapathy 66' opposite Vijay, who is currently busy with the promotions for Beast.
The untitled film is helmed by Paidipally and is produced by National Award-winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Actor Vijay's 66th film was launched on 6 April in a puja ceremony in Chennai.
Thalapathy 66 Puja Ceremony
The team of 'Thalapathy 66' announced the news of Rashmika being roped in for the project on her birthday (5 April). The makers wrote, in their announcement tweet, “Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66@actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66.”
The film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika also shared the news and wrote, "There we have it. can’t believe this is happening but soooo kicked about this."
The Vijay-starrer is purportedly a family entertainer with music composed by S Thaman. Along with Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were penned by Hari and Ahishor Solomon. Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy are credited as production designers.
Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and also stars in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Vijay is all set for the release of Beast which will hit theatres on 13 April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)