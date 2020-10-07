Tovino Thomas In ICU After Injuries During Shooting of  ‘Kala’

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kochi, after suffering from internal injuries. He had complained of severe stomach ache on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital on Wednesday when he was reportedly found to have internal injuries. He will be in the casualty ICU under observation for 24 hours.

Tovino was shooting for the Malayalam film Kala, directed by Rohith VS, when this happened. According to sources, he seems to have sustained injuries during a strenuous action sequence shoot. However, his injuries are not serious in nature and the doctors will evaluate whether the actor needs surgery.

The actor was admitted at the Renai Medi City a few hours ago on Wednesday. He is in the casualty ICU. The hospital has not yet released a status on his injuries but there are reports that he might have internal injuries.

Rohith, the director of Kala, was not available to comment. He said in an interview to the Times of India that the film is a thriller, with a 'man versus wild' theme and also touching on human evolution.

A motion poster of the movie recently released showed a hurried scan through the woods as the camera jerks onward.

Tovino has been one of the busiest actors in Mollywood in recent years, with back to back films releasing in 2019. His movie Kilometers and Kilometers was going to release in March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and it had to be pushed. It was finally premiered on Asianet during Onam this year.