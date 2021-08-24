Here's Why Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Thalaivii' Has an Extra 'I' in Its Title

Earlier, a report by Times of India stated that Jayalalithaa believed that adding a second 'a' to her name in 2000 helped her win the elections against Karunanidhi. The TOI report also states that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's astrologer had advised her to remove the dot from the initial 'j'.

Thalaivii stars Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The film’s trailer was dropped on Kangana’s birthday on 23 March. Directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film follows Jayalalithaa’s life, from her time as an actor to her time in politics.