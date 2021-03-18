‘Thalaivi’ Trailer To Be Released on Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, based on the life and journey of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, have a surprise for fans. While the movie is scheduled to release on 23 April by Zee Studios, the trailer will be launched on Kangana’s birthday on 23 March in a big event.

Directed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivi is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release. Like the teaser indicates, the movie will follow Jayalalithaa’s illustrious career in films, followed by her move into politics.