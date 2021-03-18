‘Thalaivi’ Trailer To Be Released on Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, based on the life and journey of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, have a surprise for fans. While the movie is scheduled to release on 23 April by Zee Studios, the trailer will be launched on Kangana’s birthday on 23 March in a big event.
Directed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivi is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release. Like the teaser indicates, the movie will follow Jayalalithaa’s illustrious career in films, followed by her move into politics.
On Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary on 24 February, Kangana shared the film’s teaser on her social media and captioned it as, “To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.”
The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in key roles. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.
