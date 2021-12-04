Revisiting the Real Sukumara 'Kurup' Story After Dulquer Salmaan's Film

Says Bhanu Vikraman Pillai, retired Superintendent of Police (SP) and son of Velayudha Karanavar: “My father persuaded Sukumaran to surrender but he was convinced by relative Radhakrishna Kurup not to”. Kurup and Ponnappan left for Kollam and went to Bhutan from there where his relatives lived. Kurup and Ponnappan furnished their names as Venugopal and Sathyan respectively for the entry permits to Bhutan as recounted in PM Haridas’ notes.

Kurup in Alappuzha: 10 February

Running short of money, the duo left Bhutan for Madras after a fortnight and stayed at Newland Lodge overnight before Kurup left for Cheriyanad on 10 February. After sourcing some money through Sarasamma, Kurup met his lawyer Maheshwaran Pillai in Alappuzha who advised him to surrender. Says Advocate PJ Mathew, then Pillai’s junior who had a designated office room at Pillai’s residence, “Pillai sir persuaded Kurup to surrender and promised that he would get him exonerated and that the latter would only have to serve 90 days in prison but Kurup wasn’t convinced.” Kurup had misgivings about the surrender as his relative and local Congress leader N Gopalakrishnan revealed to him how Home Minister Vayalar Ravi was directly in touch with Maheshwaran Pillai to facilitate Kurup’s surrender to save his face.

Kurup left for Madras from Kottarakkara the next evening. By the time he reached Madras a restless Ponnappan had already left for Kerala. On 12 February Ponnappan was caught near Alappuzha when some acquaintances identified him and handed him over to the police. As Ponnappan sang like a canary in custody, Bhaskara Pillai too admitted to the crime with no recourse left. Ponnappan’s statement led to Shahu’s capture in Chavakkad and by that time DySP PM Haridas had identified the dead man to be Chacko. Kurup was revealed to have taken life insurance and the case was solved in three weeks but Kurup remained absconding ever after.

Trial and Conviction

The case went to trial in December 1990 and the verdict was delivered on 14 February, 1991. Forensic Surgeon Dr B Umadathan writes in his memoirs: “Maheshwaran Pillai argued that the police did not follow due procedure (Section 53 of CrPC) while interrogating Bhaskara Pillai before his arrest and this was a major lapse by the prosecution. All the lawyers practicing in Alappuzha court had turned up to witness my cross examination by Pillai. He argued that the super imposition of Chacko’s skull and recreation of his feet weren’t clinching and while this was accepted by the court, the verdict was in prosecution’s favour.” Bhaskara Pillai and Ponnappan were given life sentences and Sarasamma and sister Thankamani were let off as their involvement in the case couldn’t be proved beyond doubt. Shahu turned approver.

An appeal against the conviction was heard by the High Court bench of KT Thomas and PA Muhammed on the plea that it wasn’t proved beyond doubt that the dead man was Chacko but it was dismissed summarily by the court. Ponnappan died a year after completing his sentence.