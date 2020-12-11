Soumitra Chatterjee's 'Ganashatru' & Its Eerie Similarity to 2020

Undeterred, Dr Gupta tells his brother Nishit, Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, to take immediate remedial steps by repairing the faulty drainage pipes whose contents are entering the drinking water pipes. “To do that I will have to shut the temple for some time and I cannot do that. People will stop coming to Chandipur. I want our town to become a popular tourist spot of Bengal, and this temple is its biggest attraction!” retorts Nishit (actor Dhritiman Chatterjee playing the perfect boorish foil to Soumitra Chatterjee’s sensitive Dr Gupta).

Astounded by his brother’s priorities, Dr Gupta approaches the local newspaper’s ‘progressive’ editor, again, with a stronger article, urging both the authorities and the citizens to take stringent measures to prevent what appears to be an imminent epidemic. But the editor backtracks on his earlier assurance to support the doctor, and rejects his article. At the same time, he accepts Nishit’s write-up assuring readers that Chandipur’s water is not contaminated. Anguished though Dr Gupta is by the editor’s volte face, he is determined not to cave in.