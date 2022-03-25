'RRR' Show Hit by Technical Glitch in Vijayawada; Fans Damage Theatre Property

Fans go berserk as an RRR show gets affected due to technical reasons.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR, released on 25 March. Keeping in mind the craze around the movie in Vijayawada, a theatre had placed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the audience from damaging screen and podium.
However, on Friday, fans damaged theatre property in one of the halls in Vijayawada as a show got affected due to technical reasons. Visuals of the audience smashing windows have surfaced.
Earlier, Venkateswarlu, who is in charge of the Annapurna theatre in Vijayawada, had told ANI, "We placed the nail fencing because people get excited, climb the podium and damage the screen". He added, "There would be a lot of heated situations in and around theatre when their beloved hero’s film is released. People harm the screen, pour milk on their images as a gesture of love and throw flowers on to screen when their hero appears on the screen. Thus, to avoid such mistakes and losses, the theatre management had to take this extreme measure".
The period action drama stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.
