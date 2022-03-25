'RRR' Show Hit by Technical Glitch in Vijayawada; Fans Damage Theatre Property

The much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR, released on 25 March. Keeping in mind the craze around the movie in Vijayawada, a theatre had placed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the audience from damaging screen and podium.

However, on Friday, fans damaged theatre property in one of the halls in Vijayawada as a show got affected due to technical reasons. Visuals of the audience smashing windows have surfaced.