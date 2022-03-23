Revised Prices, Massive Pre-release Business, Rajamouli's 'RRR' Hype Is Real!

The much hyped and the most anticipated theatrical release of the year is filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s star-studded RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, which finally after multiple delays hits cinemas on 25 March. Featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles, the makers have decided to release their magnum opus in various formats such as Dolby Cinema, IMAX and 3D.

The period action drama which is reported to be made on a whopping budget of around Rs 336 crore has set the advance booking records on fire despite its staggering ticket price. As per the request of the film’s production house, DVV Entertainments, the Telangana government has issued directives permitting theatres to screen 5 shows a day and revise the ticket prices for the first 10 days of the RRR release. The allows an increase of the ticket price by ₹50 for the first three days and ₹30 for the next one week. Similarly prices are hiked for recliner seats by ₹100 for the first three days and ₹50 for the next one week.