Five Celebrated Tamil Filmmakers Bring You ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’

Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Gautam Menon among celebrated Tamil filmmakers roped in to make short films on the lockdown.

Amazon Prime Video has brought together five celebrated filmmakers from the Tamil film industry to make an anthology of five short films titled, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on 16 October. The common thread that runs through each of the film in the anthology is the nationwide lockdown announced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The five films explore the themes of love, new beginnings, second chances and hope.

The trailer of Putham Pudhu Kaalai was released by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and music composer AR Rahman on 5 October.

The five filmmakers roped in for Putham Pudhu Kaalai are Gautam Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara and Rajiv Menon. Here’s a quick look at the film films that were made for the anthology:

1. Ilamai Idho Idho directed by Sudha Kongara starring Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram and Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

2. Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

3. Coffee, Anyone? directed by and starring Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan.

4. Reunion directed by Rajiv Menon starring Andrea, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan.

5. Miracle directed by Karthik Subbaraj featuring Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar.

Take a look at the trailer of Putham Pudhu Kaalai here: