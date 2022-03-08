PMK Student Leader Asks Theatres Not to Screen Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'

He added in the letter that the film was made “to create caste rifts between Vanniyar and Irular community people,” who live in communal harmony. “Suriya who has depicted the Vanniyar community insultingly, and shown the community as people who indulge in atrocities. On behalf of PMK and the Vanniyar Sangam, I request that the films of actor Surya should not be screened in Cuddalore district until he publicly apologises to the people of Vanniyar community for continuously portraying Vanniyars in a derogatory way and as violent people in his films," the PMK student union has said in the letter.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed by Pasanga fame Pandiraj, and stars Suriya and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. Arul Mohan, Vinai Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan and others are also part of the cast. The original release date of the film was pushed to March 10 from February 4 due to the third wave of COVID-19.