'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Trailer: Suriya's Intense Avatar in Revenge Thriller

Suriya's film Etharkkum Thunindhavan will release on 10 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The trailer for Suriya's film Etharkkum Thunindhavan dropped on Tuesday. The film features Suriya as a ruthless fighter who must battle powerful, and sexist, men who believe that women are the "weaker sex".
The trailer opens with the narrator saying that Suriya wanted to become a scientist but 'time and God' wanted him to be something else. The film is scheduled to release on 10 March.
Suriya, who played a righteous lawyer in Jai Bhim, says in the trailer, that when he wears the black robe, somebody else is the judge but when he wears his dhoti, he becomes the judge.
The trailer features Suriya's attempt to fight the antagonists in intense action scenes.
Etharkkum Thunindhavan is said to be a revenge thriller and has been directed by Pandiraj. The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and Vinay, Sathyaraj, and Saranya Ponvannan in key roles.
Suriya is also working on a film with director Bala and Vaadivasal by Vetrimaaran.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)