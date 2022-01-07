PIL Filed Against Rajamouli's 'RRR' For Allegedly Distorting History

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on 7 January but got pushed because of the spike in COVID cases across the country. The film is a period drama that narrates a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

You can watch our interview with RRR's director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan here: