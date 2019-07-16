How Mrinal Sen’s Padatik Wears Its Internationalism on Its Sleeve

This solidarity is not only with the “rest of the world”, however. Global concerns by no means override local ones - instead, they actually provide an atmosphere of what it was like to see the political turmoil taking place in different parts of the world in a synchronized and interrelated matter.

For instance, one of the most important questions that the movie tackles is that of gender equality between men and women. Simi Garewal’s character surveys many women from different backgrounds about their views of gender equality and women’s rights, and not each and every one of them paint a picture of male-violence and the manner in which men control the lives, incomes, and bodies. This question is of great importance considering so many of the protesters and student activists that we see in the footages of Calcutta are men - so one might be led to assume that the revolutionary classes in this situation was exclusively male.