Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' Expected to Get a Huge Opening With 100% Occupancy

The Kerala government on Sunday announced a relaxation of COVID restrictions in the state and that included allowing a 100% occupancy in cinema theatres once again. This will be a huge shot in the arm for Mammootty's upcoming release Bheeshma Parvam. The crime drama directed by Amal Neerad is what is popularly known in the south of India as a 'mass' film and also features an ensemble with talents like Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko with the late Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha.

Bheeshma Parvam releases on 3 March, the biggest Malayalam film to release since the government has allowed 100% occupancy in cinema halls.