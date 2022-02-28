Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' Expected to Get a Huge Opening With 100% Occupancy

Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam
The Kerala government on Sunday announced a relaxation of COVID restrictions in the state and that included allowing a 100% occupancy in cinema theatres once again. This will be a huge shot in the arm for Mammootty's upcoming release Bheeshma Parvam. The crime drama directed by Amal Neerad is what is popularly known in the south of India as a 'mass' film and also features an ensemble with talents like Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko with the late Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha.
Bheeshma Parvam releases on 3 March, the biggest Malayalam film to release since the government has allowed 100% occupancy in cinema halls.
Major films like Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which released in December 2021, and Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam, which released in January 2022 were affected by the 50% occupancy restrictions that were in place. Marakkar was declared a flop commercially, but it had also received a thumbs down from critics, so it's bombing at box office wasn't exactly a surprise. Meanwhile, Hridayam directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan opened to good reviews, however the film could have commercially performed much better had it been released when there were no COVID restrictions in place at cinemas.
Mammootty had two releases during amidst the pandemic in 2021. The biggest Malayalam release after the COVID outbreak was Mammukka's The Priest, which graced theatres on 11 March. The film released in over 300 screens with just 50% occupancy and yet managed to emerge as a box-office success.
Shortly after The Priest, Mammootty's One also released in theatres on 26 March to mixed reviews. The film was reportedly a commercial failure.
The expectations from director Amal Neerad joining hands with superstar Mammootty once again are huge. Neerad has worked with Mammootty earlier in Big B, his directorial debut. Though the film wasn't a big success, Neerad's slick and stylish craft was noticed. According to reports, Bheeshma Parvam will be Mammootty's biggest release yet and will premiere across 400+ screens in India on 3 March. The film is also expected to good business in GCC countries with Bahrain and Kuwait opening cinema halls and other Gulf countries also relaxing curbs.
Malayalam cinema's biggest hit in recent times has been Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup which released in November last year. The crime thriller earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office worldwide. We'll have to wait and watch if Mammootty manages to trump Dulquer with his new crime drama and bring the audience back into theatres in Kerala.
