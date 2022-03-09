Here's Why Dhanush's 'Maaran’ Is Also Going Straight To OTT After 'Atrangi Re'

Dhanush in Maaran.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Actor Dhanush’s much awaited action entertainer Maaran, directed by Karthick Naren is set to release directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on 11 March. It is the first Tamil film to use the "Twitter Unlock" feature which made it possible for the trailer of the film to be unveiled by the most special celebrities, the “fans”. The trailer gives us a glimpse of action scenes showing Dhanush using his pen as a weapon. Maaran is touted to be an action thriller featuring Dhanush as an investigative journalist. The film is backed by the production banner Sathya Jyothi Films co-starring Malavika Mohanan in the lead along with prominent actors including Samuthrakani, Smruthi Venkat and Master Mahendran features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
It has been quite a long time since Dhanush appeared on the big screen as his movies Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re were all released directly on OTT due to the pandemic. However, at a time when theatres are open to full capacity, and Tamil and Telugu films are doing great business even with 50% occupancy, why is Maaran featuring a bankable actor like Dhanush still opting for a direct OTT release?
Speaking to The Quint, entertainment industry tracker and trade expert, Ramesh Bala said,” It (direct OTT release) is a call taken by the producer Sathya Jothi Films based on the box office reception and the economics of their previous films like Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi’s Anbarivu and Dhanush’s Pattas. The producers have decided to play it safe and avoid the risk since direct OTT assures a profitable sum”.
He further added that Dhanush had expressed that he was not in favour of a direct OTT route when Jagame Thandhiram was released in June 2021 on Netflix. “It cannot be seen as a stand alone call for the film Maaran but I think future films of Dhanush will be released in theatres”, said Ramesh Bala.
As a part of their promotions, the makers of Maaran unlocked a new emoji on Twitter which resembles the character played by Dhanush in Maaran. They have set up photo booths to click a picture with the Maaran movie cut-outs and bioscope installations at a popular mall in Chennai in order to give a one of a kind experience to fans.
Post Maaran, Dhanush has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and the Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers in the pipeline.