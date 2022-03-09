Here's Why Dhanush's 'Maaran’ Is Also Going Straight To OTT After 'Atrangi Re'

It has been quite a long time since Dhanush appeared on the big screen as his movies Karnan, Jagame Thandhiram and Atrangi Re were all released directly on OTT due to the pandemic. However, at a time when theatres are open to full capacity, and Tamil and Telugu films are doing great business even with 50% occupancy, why is Maaran featuring a bankable actor like Dhanush still opting for a direct OTT release?

Speaking to The Quint, entertainment industry tracker and trade expert, Ramesh Bala said,” It (direct OTT release) is a call taken by the producer Sathya Jothi Films based on the box office reception and the economics of their previous films like Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi’s Anbarivu and Dhanush’s Pattas. The producers have decided to play it safe and avoid the risk since direct OTT assures a profitable sum”.

He further added that Dhanush had expressed that he was not in favour of a direct OTT route when Jagame Thandhiram was released in June 2021 on Netflix. “It cannot be seen as a stand alone call for the film Maaran but I think future films of Dhanush will be released in theatres”, said Ramesh Bala.