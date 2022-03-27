Yash Downplays 'KGF 2' Clash With Vijay's 'Beast' at Starry Trailer Launch

Sanjay Dutt with Yash at the trailer launch of KGF: Chapter 2.
The trailer of the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) was unveiled in Bangalore at a star-studded event on Sunday, 27 March. The film titled KGF: Chapter 2 will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on 14 April. Karan Johar hosted the event which saw the hero of the KGF franchise, Yash, present along with the director of the series, Prashanth Neel. Also attending the trailer release were Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who play important roles in the film. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also made an appearance at the launch since he is presenting the Malayalam version of KGF: Chapter 2.
The trailer launch began with actor Shiva Rajkumar giving the KGF team his blessings, Karan and the entire team then paid their respects to the late Dr Puneeth Rajkumar by observing a moment's silence in memory of the young actor and producer who passed away in October 2021. Apart from all the stars present who spoke at the event, the audience also saw video messages sent by Farhan Akhtar and Ram Charan who released the Hindi and Telugu trailers of KGF: Chapter 2.
Dutt spoke about how he was driven to give his role as the villain of KGF 2 his best despite concerns surrounding his health at the time of the film's shoot. While Yash and Neel were concerned about the actor's recovery from cancer and wanted Dutt to shoot against a green screen to avoid any complications, Dutt insisted that they shoot in actual locations.
Raveena Tandon said that she totally enjoyed working with the KGF team and was bowled over by the dedication and spirit with which the crew worked to achieve director Neel's vision of a spectacular sequel.
Everyone from Karan to Yash agreed that with films like RRR, Pushpa, and the popularity of films from South India on OTT, it was indeed time to burn all the 'woods' and call all the various language film industries within the country as a single Indian film industry.
When asked if there was any apprehensions since Tamil star Vijay's much awaited release Beast is also releasing on 14 April with KGF: Chapter 2, Yash responded by saying that it should not be seen as a competition. "Unlike an election it is not KGF 2 vs Beast where one has to emerge winner. Both films can co-exist. A person can see both films, and does not have to choose only one," said Yash.
You can watch the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 here:
