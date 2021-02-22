Exclusive: Jeethu Joseph On Making ‘Drishyam 3’ With Mohanlal

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who shot to national fame with the Malayalam film Drishyam in 2013, is back with new mind games in the sequel Drishyam 2: The Resumption. In both versions of the film, the ‘all-revealing’ sequence of events is narrated by another character — not by Georgekutty. So, is that another ruse by Jeethu and his protagonist to befuddle us? When do we really get to know Georgekutty’s version? We speak to the filmmaker who has all the answers, and even throws hints about a possible third part.

Amid a humongous response to the film, especially outside of Kerala, Jeethu displays Georgekutty-level calmness in our conversation while he is busy working on the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2, starring Venkatesh.

By the time Amazon Prime released the Malayalam sequel late in the night on February 19, Jeethu had already hit the sack. Nervous? Certainly not. That’s how he is, and what he is. The day after the release, amid a torrent of calls and messages, Jeethu’s daughter wrote an emotional yet celebratory post on Facebook. The final line of the post was: this too shall pass.

Like father, like daughter. Happy families are all alike.

Over to Jeethu Joseph himself.