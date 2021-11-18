Suriya’s Jai Bhim Beats The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather in IMDb Ratings

Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, tells the story of judicial violence faced by a tribal community, and it released on 2 November. Since its release, it has been appreciated by both critics and the audience, evidenced by its IMDb ratings.

The audience seemed to love the film so much that it sits at an IMDb rating of 9.6 with 1,17,000 users. The previous two films on IMDb with the highest ratings were The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather with ratings of 9.3 (with 2.5 million users) and 9.2 (with 1.7 million users).

Jai Bhim is based on the real story of a couple Sengenni and Rajakannu. Sengenni seeks help from advocate Chandru after her husband goes missing in police custody. The movie also stars Lijomol Jose, K Manikandan, Prakash Raj, and Sibi Thomas.

The film has attracted considerable controversy. The Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, Gnanavel and others over the depiction of the Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) member Panneerselvam was also booked by the Tamil Nadu police after he announced a cash award for anybody who attacks Suriya.

Suriya’s fans, filmmakers, and several actors have expressed their support for the actor and the film.