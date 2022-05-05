'Jai Bhim': Court Orders FIR Against Suriya & Team After Vanniyar Sena's Plea

Suriya was also previously served legal notice by the political outfit Pattali Makkal Katchi. They demanded Rs 5 crore compensation for allegedly defaming the Vanniyar community. The conflict reportedly arose from a scene in the film in which a calendar with the ‘Agni Gundam’ (raging fire) is shown. This is an important symbol that is said to represent the Vanniyar community. Thereby, the argument was that the scene in question allegedly shows the main villain as belonging to their community.

Gnanavel had issued an apology. He had said, “It is unfortunate to ask Suriya to own up to the responsibility. As the director, this is a matter I alone have to take responsibility for, I did not know that a calendar hung in the background will be understood as a reference to a community. It is not our intention to make it a symbol of reference to a particular community and it was only to reflect the period, the year 1995”.



Jai Bhim, starring Suriya in the lead, follows the story of a tribal couple- Sengeni (Lijomol Jose) and Rajakannu (Manikandan). After Rajakannu is arrested and goes missing, Sengeni approaches advocate Chandru (Suriya) to fight for justice. Jai Bhim was produced by 2D Entertainment, which is owned by actor couple Suriya and Jyothika.