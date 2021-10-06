Iruvar to Thalaivii: Has Jayalalithaa Been Depicted With Authenticity by Cinema?

At the appointed hour at noon, I was sitting nose-to-nose with the Izzat belle of my childhood. Garbed in her ubiquitous bullet-proof cloak, her complexion was flawless, her body lingo stately. We started chatting over tea (no biscuits). She was courtesy personified till I couldn’t help shifting gears to some controversial questions — better to be banished from Chennai rather than print an obsequious Q & A.

Vis-a-vis the criticism of her holding up traffic whenever her cavalcade of cars hit the roads, she remarked tersely that the interview was for a film magazine, not a civic responsibility bulletin. Quite.

Next, it was believed that Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar had invoked her wrath. Mohanlal portraying a not-so-veiled version of M.G. Ramachandran – Jayalalithaa’s mentor and ‘close friend’—with debutante Aishwarya Rai in a strange double role were a take on err... her. Right? To that Jayalalithaa had responded quite unequivocally that she did not think much of Ratnam’s skills as a filmmaker at all and avoided his films with a barge pole.

Next please? On A.R. Rahman, she went thumbs-up. Not so on Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, both of whom she spoke about uncharitably, to put it politely.

She eased up mercifully, switching the topic to her abiding love for English literature, inviting me to visit her personal library whenever I’m free. She spoke of Chaucer, Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Ernest Hemingway and John Steinbeck, not as much to name-drop but to assert that she was nobody’s fool.