India Really Doesn’t Have an ‘Official’ Short Film Oscar Entry

Several media outlets have reported that Shameless in India’s official entry for the Oscars. Suresh Mathew There is no federation that selects a short film as India’s official entry to the Oscars. | (Photos Courtesy: Twitter; modified by The Quint) Indian Cinema Several media outlets have reported that Shameless in India’s official entry for the Oscars.

There have been quite a few reports in the media about a short film titled Shameless being ‘selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the short film category’. However, unlike in the case for feature films, where the Film Federation of India selects a film to represent India at the Academy Awards each year, there is no federation that formally selects an Indian short film to compete for the Oscars. It would be misleading to term any film that merely qualifies to compete in the live-action short film category for the Academy Awards as an ‘official entry’. Several media outlets including The Indian Express, India Today, Zee and DNA have reported that filmmaker Keith Gomes’ Shameless has been selected as India’s ‘official entry’ without naming which body or panel or selection committee actually selected the film as ‘India’s entry’.

Several media platforms have wrongly reported that Shameless is India’s official entry to the Oscars in the short film category.

Basically, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a set of rules according to which a film (of up 40 minutes running time) may qualify to compete in the best live-action short film category. These include parameters such as that the film should have opened in theaters in at least one of the six qualifying US cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta or that the film must have won a qualifying award at a competitive film festival and so on.

So any film that meets the Academy’s set requirements becomes automatically ‘eligible’ to compete in the live-action short film category at the Oscars. This is year because of the pandemic, the Academy has made slight changes in the eligibility criteria, that have mostly to do with the online screening of films at festivals and streaming on films on VoD services.

A screenshot from the Academy’s rules for short film awards.