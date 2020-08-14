How Did Indian Movies and Songs Inspire Our Freedom Struggle?

(This article was originally published on 14 August 2020. It is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark India's 75th Independence Day celebrations.)

‘Kahin Pey Nigahen, Kahin Pey Nishana’, the popular song from Aar Paar (1954), though sung in another context, could have described another song that came out eleven years earlier – a song that is considered a gold standard amongst songs that inspired the freedom movement.

‘Door Hato Ai Duniyawalo , Hindustan Hamara Hai’ from Bombay Talkies’ Kismet (1943), released during World War II, was ostensibly addressed to the Germans and the Japanese with whom Britain was at war – “Shuru hua hai jang tumhara ,jaag utho Hindustani,tum na kisi ke aage jhukna ,Jarman ho ya Jaapaani, aaj sabhi ke liye hamara yahi qaumi naara hai”.