First Look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' Unveiled

'Kushi' First Look
(Photo:Twitter)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to star in a new film together. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is titled Kushi. Samantha shared the first look of the film and captioned it, "This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience!".
She also went on to reveal the release date of the film, "#KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!" Highlighting the film will release during Christmas and New Years.
Vijay also followed suit and wrote the same caption when he posted the first look for the film.
In the poster, Vijay and Samantha are seen sitting together. Samantha looks pretty in pink as she smiles at Vijay. And Vijay looks dashing in a sweatshirt with snowcapped mountains forming the backdrop. Their clothes are tied in a knot together.
The first look unveils the romantic mood of the film. Some of the shooting is taking place in Kashmir and the music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab and the cinematography by G Murali.
