First Look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' Unveiled

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to star in a new film together. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is titled Kushi. Samantha shared the first look of the film and captioned it, "This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience!".

She also went on to reveal the release date of the film, "#KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!" Highlighting the film will release during Christmas and New Years.

