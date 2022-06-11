Of Dreams, Nightmares & Two Old Delhis in Theatre Veteran Anamika Haksar's Film

On an unbearably hot afternoon, the loader rests his bareback on the multiple sacks he’s been dragging for a while somewhere in old Delhi. The cacophony of traffic noises and the blinding summer sun drown out as soon as he shuts his eyes. There’s a green field, a calm river and birdsong. As the camera pans, however, there are two bawling children standing in the field. They must be the loader’s children far away in his native village somewhere in India – maybe hungry, maybe awaiting their father’s return home from the city.

What started out as a mid-afternoon dream turned into a heart-breaking nightmare, punctuated with the cries of his children. And it is this emotional turmoil that theatre veteran Anamika Haksar captures in her film Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebi), which released in cinema halls on Friday, 10 June.