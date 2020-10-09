Amitabh Bachchan to Star in Prabhas & Deepika's Film

The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Quint Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan will star alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Indian Cinema The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for a crucial role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's yet-to-be-titled film. The project is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news. “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”, the tweeted.

The short teaser introduces Amitabh with, "“How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend Amitabh Bachchan.” We also get a glimpse of some of the iconic roles played by Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan also shared his excitement to be part of the project. "Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture", he tweeted.

Directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin, the multilingual project is touted to be a sci-fi drama set in the backdrop of a third World War. While the pre-production work is expected to kick-off once the prevailing COVID-19 situation gets back to normalcy, the film will be helmed on a massive scale with a hefty budget.