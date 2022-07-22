Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201968th National Film Awards: Suriya & Ajay Devgn Win Best Actor Award

68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Ajay Devgn Win Best Actor Award

The list of winners of the National Film Awards 2022 was announced in New Delhi.
Quint Entertainment
Indian Cinema
Updated:

Ajay Devgn, Suriya win awards at the National Film Awards.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ajay Devgn, Suriya win awards at the National Film Awards.</p></div>

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday, 22 July. The Best Actor award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their performances in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali. Tanhaji, a film about Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.


Here is a complete list of the winners:

The most film-friendly state

Madhya Pradesh

Best Book on Cinema

The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Non-Feature Films

Best Narration/ Voice over -

Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains -Monsoons of Kerala

Best Music Direction

Vishal Bhardwaj for 1232 km Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar

Best Editing

Anadi Athaley for Borderlands

Best Short Fiction Film

Kachichinatu by Khanjan Kishore Nath

Best Cinematography

Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa

Best investigative film

The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Exploration Film

Wheeling The Ball

Best Educational Film

Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues

Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

Best Promotional Film

Surmounting Challenges

Best Biographical film

Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Non-Feature Film:

Testimony of Ana (Dangi)

Feature Films

Best Dimasa Film:

Sekmkhor

Best Tulu Film:

Jeetige

Best Telugu Film:

Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film:

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Malayalam Film:

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Kannada Film:

Dollu

Best Hindi Film:

Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film:

Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film:

Bridge

Best Costume Designer

Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won for Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.

Best Supporting Actor

Actor Biju Menon for the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

Best Music Direction (Background Music)

GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru.

Best Music Direction (Songs)

Music director Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Best Lyrics

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir for the movie Saina.

Best Children's Film

Sumi

Best Direction

AK Ayyappanunm Koshiyum by Sachidanandan KR

Best Actor

Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Female Actor

Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Feature Film

Soorarai Pottru

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 22 Jul 2022,04:38 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT