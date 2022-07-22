68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Ajay Devgn Win Best Actor Award

Ajay Devgn, Suriya win awards at the National Film Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday, 22 July. The Best Actor award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their performances in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali. Tanhaji, a film about Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
The most film-friendly state
Madhya Pradesh
Best Book on Cinema
The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Narration/ Voice over -
Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan for Rhapsody of Rains -Monsoons of Kerala
Best Music Direction
Vishal Bhardwaj for 1232 km Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar
Best Editing
Anadi Athaley for Borderlands
Best Short Fiction Film
Kachichinatu by Khanjan Kishore Nath
Best Cinematography
Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa
Best investigative film
The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Exploration Film
Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film
Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)
Best Film on Social Issues
Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Promotional Film
Surmounting Challenges
Best Biographical film
Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
Best Non-Feature Film:
Testimony of Ana (Dangi)
Best Dimasa Film:
Sekmkhor
Best Tulu Film:
Jeetige
Best Telugu Film:
Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film:
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Malayalam Film:
Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Kannada Film:
Dollu
Best Hindi Film:
Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film:
Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film:
Bridge
Best Costume Designer
Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won for Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero.
Best Supporting Actor
Actor Biju Menon for the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.
Best Music Direction (Background Music)
GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru.
Best Music Direction (Songs)
Music director Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Best Lyrics
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir for the movie Saina.
Best Children's Film
Sumi
Best Direction
AK Ayyappanunm Koshiyum by Sachidanandan KR
Best Actor
Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Female Actor
Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru
Best Feature Film
Soorarai Pottru
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)