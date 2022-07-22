68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Ajay Devgn Win Best Actor Award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday, 22 July. The Best Actor award was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their performances in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali. Tanhaji, a film about Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, took home the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.



Here is a complete list of the winners: