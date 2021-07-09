Here's Why Indian Viewers Can't Watch Black Widow on Disney+ Right Now

After being delayed multiple times, the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Black Widow is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar in North America and several other countries today (9 July). However, Indian fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have to wait for a few months to watch the film.
And here’s why. There is no 'Premium Access' feature in India's version of Disney+ Hotstar. Owing to the COVID-19 situation several films have decided on either direct-to-OTT or simultaneous releases in theatres and OTT platforms.
Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow will be released on Disney+ Hotstar as part of their Premiere Access section where viewers have to pay additional fees of $30 to watch the film. It'll also release in theatres across the world.
The film is expected to be available to Indian viewers on 8 October, when it'll become available to all Disney+ users.
Disney+ Hotstar's rival service Warner Bros had announced earlier that all their films slated for release in 2021 would release both theatrically and on HBO Max. Walt Disney's official handle had then announced that some of their films, including Black Widow would be delayed. The company also announced that the films would be available on Disney+ Hotstar and theatres at the same time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Jul 2021,01:46 PM IST