Here's Why Indian Viewers Can't Watch Black Widow on Disney+ Right Now

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow will be released on Disney+ Hotstar as part of their Premiere Access section where viewers have to pay additional fees of $30 to watch the film. It'll also release in theatres across the world.

The film is expected to be available to Indian viewers on 8 October, when it'll become available to all Disney+ users.

Disney+ Hotstar's rival service Warner Bros had announced earlier that all their films slated for release in 2021 would release both theatrically and on HBO Max. Walt Disney's official handle had then announced that some of their films, including Black Widow would be delayed. The company also announced that the films would be available on Disney+ Hotstar and theatres at the same time.