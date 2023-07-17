Who is Suvinder Vicky? All You Need to Know About the 'Kohrra' & 'Kesari' Actor

Netflix’s captivating series Kohrra stars Suvinder Vicky. Here's all you need to know about the talented actor.
(Photo Coutresy: Twitter)
Netflix’s crime drama series Kohrra has captivated the OTT audience at large. The Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky-starrer Hindi-Punjabi series follows two police officers attempting to investigate the murder of a dead NRI bridegroom.
The critically-acclaimed suspense drama is produced by Clean Slate Films, which has previously produced Paatal Lok and NH10, in collaboration with Netflix.
Actor Suvinder Vicky, who is portraying the role of Balbir Singh, one of the police officers, has caught everyone's attention for his nuanced performance.
With the success of the show, here’s all you need to know about the actor:
Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti in Kohrra.
Predominantly seen in Punjabi films, the actor rose to fame as Naik Lal Singh in the Akshay Kumar film Kesari. However, he made his debut with a satirical-comedy show named Full Tension. The show was telecast on DD National in 1995.
Suvinder Vicky in 'Kesari.'
The actor also featured in the political drama Des Hoyaa Pardes (2004), which went on to win the National Award for 'Best Punjabi Film.'
Posters of 'Paatal Lok' and 'Udta Punjab.'
The powerhouse performer received the ‘Silver Screen Award for Best Performance in an Asian Feature Film’ for Milestone at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2020. He was honoured with the ‘Best Actor’ in a Feature Film award for Milestone at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards, India, in 2022.
The Kohrra actor hails from Sirsa, Haryana. He has a degree from Punjabi University, Patiala in Master of Arts in Theater and Television.
In April 2002, Suvinder Vicky tied the knot with art teacher and painter Gurshaan Kaur Maan. The couple is blessed with two daughters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)