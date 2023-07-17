Who is Suvinder Vicky? All You Need to Know About the 'Kohrra' & 'Kesari' Actor

Netflix’s crime drama series Kohrra has captivated the OTT audience at large. The Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky-starrer Hindi-Punjabi series follows two police officers attempting to investigate the murder of a dead NRI bridegroom.

The critically-acclaimed suspense drama is produced by Clean Slate Films, which has previously produced Paatal Lok and NH10, in collaboration with Netflix.

Actor Suvinder Vicky, who is portraying the role of Balbir Singh, one of the police officers, has caught everyone's attention for his nuanced performance.

With the success of the show, here’s all you need to know about the actor: