Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Has a Blast With Gal Gadot In Pics From Netflix Event

'Heart of Stone', starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt releases on 11 August.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt shared some new pictures from her Heart of Stone trailer launch event in Brazil. The Bollywood superstar was seen with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She posted the pictures alongside the caption, "Obrigado Brazil… thank you for all the love! You have my."
The actor opted to wear an all green look for the trailer launch.
Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan with Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt stuns in green gown.
Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of 'Heart of Stone.'
Alia Bhatt is all smiles for the photos.
Alia Bhatt was at Brazil for the event.
