The Most Watched Shows, Films on Streaming Platforms in 2020

It's been a year full of consuming content online. Indian audiences have revisited old favourites and discovered new gems such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Disney Plus and Hotstar earned praise for Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, and Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, which was produced by Anushka Sharma, also turned out to be immensely popular. Rounding off the year was the second season of Mirzapur, which has earned a loyal fan following since debuting in 2019.
Here's a list of shows India loved on OTT platforms in 2020:
Films
According to Netflix, India has the highest viewership of films on Netflix globally and over the last year and 80 percent of its subscribers in India chose to watch a film every week.
In 2020, Ludo was the most watched film in the comedy genre and Raat Akeli Hai was the most watched thriller from the Indian releases on Netflix. The viewership for romantic stories on Netflix in India increased by 250 percent, compared to 2019. Indian audiences also gravitated towards watching older films this year. Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal, which released in 2009, was one of the most watched films of 2020 in the romance category.
Non-Fiction and Docuseries India Loved on Netflix
The viewership for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250 percent in 2020 over 2019. The most popular non-fiction shows on Netflix were Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking and the recently released Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. According to the streaming platform, documentary viewership grew more than 100 percent in 2020 over 2019. Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India this year.
The three most watched series on Amazon Prime Video were season 2 of Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Bandish Bandit. The second season of Four More Shots Please! and Breathe: Into the Shadows also created a buzz. Four More Shots Please! also received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the Best Comedy Series category.
Published: 14 Dec 2020,07:05 PM IST