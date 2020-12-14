The Most Watched Shows, Films on Streaming Platforms in 2020

It's been a year full of consuming content online. Indian audiences have revisited old favourites and discovered new gems such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Disney Plus and Hotstar earned praise for Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, and Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, which was produced by Anushka Sharma, also turned out to be immensely popular. Rounding off the year was the second season of Mirzapur, which has earned a loyal fan following since debuting in 2019.

Here's a list of shows India loved on OTT platforms in 2020: