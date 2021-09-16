Vishal Bhardwaj Teams up With Tabu & Ali Fazal For Spy Thriller 'Khufiya'

"With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts”, Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Tabu has been a favourite of Bhardwaj and she said that the project 'feels like homecoming'. "Khufiya is a one-of-a-kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming.”

The spy thriller will follow the journey of a RAW operative, a mole and an estranged lover. Khufiya also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. Bhardwaj plans to release it in the second half of 2022.