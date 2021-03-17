Vir Das Joins Cast of Judd Apatow Directorial ‘The Bubble’

Actor and comedian Vir Das has just joined the cast of Judd Apatow's comedy, titled The Bubble. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix. The movie, written by Pam Brady in collaboration with Apatow, will follow actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble while trying to film. Das will join a cast that includes Rob Delaney, Nick Kocher, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, and 2021 Academy award nominee Maria Bakalova among others.

Apatow has an impressive collection of films under his belt, including Begin Again, Knocked Up, and Anchorman. Vir Das's previous international debut was Whiskey Cavalier.