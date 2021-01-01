'Tribhanga' Teaser: Kajol Shares First Look of New Netflix Film

Kajol has shared a teaser for her upcoming Netflix film Tribhanga, which releases on 15 January. "Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix," she wrote, sharing the announcement on Instagram.
Written and directed by veteran actor Renuka Shahane, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Set in Mumbai, Tribhanga goes back and forth among three generations of a family. The clip briefly introduces us to the three main characters and then cuts to Kajol dressed as an Odissi dancer backstage at a show. We see an aged Tanvi Azmi sitting at a desk, engrossed at work and then a glimpse of Mithila Palkar. Another scene shows Kajal pushing Tanvi Azmi out of a room. She later appears guilt-ridden as she gazes at Tanvi who is lying on a hospital bed.
Tribhanga has been produced by Ajay Devgn and also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Kawaljeet Singh.
