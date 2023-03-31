'The Last of Us' to 'Succession': Top 5 HBO Shows Leaving Disney + Hotstar

HBO's ‘Succession’ is leaving Disney+ Hotstar and desi Twitter is disappointed.
HBO shows are unfortunately exiting the streaming platform Disney + Hotstar. And with that, many of our beloved shows will be unavailable to watch in India. From edge-of-the-seat black comedies like Succession to detective period dramas like Perry Mason – HBO shows offered a variety to the otherwise limited Disney + Hostar content.
But as we come to terms with the loss of some of these shows, and await which streaming giant will crack a deal with HBO – it could reportedly be Amazon Prime – let’s take a look at the top five shows that will leave the platform.
This HBO show enjoys an incredible fan following and with good reason. The series follows the Roy family, who own the Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate. But interestingly, the crux of the plot is how the family fight for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy.
One of the most talked about shows of the decade – this fantasy drama left audiences and critics in complete awe. Although its finale was met with a divided response from netizens, it is safe to say, it still enjoys a massive fan following.
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.
In a relatively lesser-known show, the titular character is a run-of-the-mill detective who attempts to find justice in his own twisted way. With the second coming in soon, Indian fans will have to wait it out to watch it officially on a streaming platform.
Mathew Rhys in 'Perry Mason.'
A spin-off show of Game of Thrones that opened to rave reviews is a prequel to the mega-successful original. This show is set 200 years before the events of the original.
A poster for House of the Dragon.
adapted from the video game of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic world created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The first season came to an end this month, and with the second season already announced, this show will surely be missed.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us.'
