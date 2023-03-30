Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HBO's 'Succession' is Leaving Disney+ Hotstar and Desi Fans Are Disappointed

HBO's 'Succession' is Leaving Disney+ Hotstar and Desi Fans Are Disappointed

HBO's Succession, which has a separate fan base in India, will be moved off Disney+ Hotstar from 1 April.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

HBO's ‘Succession’ is leaving Disney+ Hotstar and desi Twitter is disappointed.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>HBO's ‘Succession’ is leaving Disney+ Hotstar and desi Twitter is disappointed.</p></div>

HBO's Succession, which has a separate fan base in India, will be removed from Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April. The streaming platform confirmed that it will no longer carry any HBO content from 31 March onwards in India.

While Succession's fourth season was slated for a 26 March release in India, several fans were disappointed to see that it wasn't released on the streaming platform.

Amidst all the complaints and confusion, here's how the desi Twitter reacted:

One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, "Whoever thought of pulling out HBO content on Hotstar in the middle of a Succession season, who hurt you."

Another fan tweeted, "How to watch Succession 4 in India since @DisneyPlusHS & @HBO have split. one of the few series I was waiting for."

Here are some more reactions:

Also ReadHBO Content to Exit Disney+ Hotstar: How Will It Affect the Streaming Platform?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT