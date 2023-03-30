HBO's 'Succession' is Leaving Disney+ Hotstar and Desi Fans Are Disappointed

HBO's ‘Succession’ is leaving Disney+ Hotstar and desi Twitter is disappointed.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
HBO's Succession, which has a separate fan base in India, will be removed from Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April. The streaming platform confirmed that it will no longer carry any HBO content from 31 March onwards in India.
While Succession's fourth season was slated for a 26 March release in India, several fans were disappointed to see that it wasn't released on the streaming platform.
Amidst all the complaints and confusion, here's how the desi Twitter reacted:
One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, "Whoever thought of pulling out HBO content on Hotstar in the middle of a Succession season, who hurt you."
Another fan tweeted, "How to watch Succession 4 in India since @DisneyPlusHS & @HBO have split. one of the few series I was waiting for."
Here are some more reactions:
