'Tandav' Row: Makers Agree To Changes Following Backlash

The makers of Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav have said they will make changes to the show "to address the concerns" over allegations that it has hurt religious sentiments. Director Ali Abbas Zafar announced the news in a statement on Twitter saying that the cast and crew "apologise if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."
Tandav, which features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, has faced incessant backlash after BJP leaders alleged a scene in the show mocked Shiva and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Several complaints have been filed seeking action against the show, including two separate criminal complaints before courts in Delhi and Bihar and an FIR in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali.
Zafar issued a statement of apology on Monday, 18 January, following a meeting with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, which sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video after taking cognisance of the complaints the series has received. Speaking on behalf of the show's cast and crew, he maintained that the series was fictional and that neither the cast nor the crew had intended to offend anyone.
Published: 19 Jan 2021,08:32 PM IST