'The Family Man' S2 to Release this Summer, Says Creators Raj & DK

The Family Man season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer, creators Raj & DK said in a statement. Initially, it was supposed to release on 12 February.
The duo took to Instagram to write, "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you!".
Recently, there have been a lot of speculations regarding the release of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web show. A report by PTI had stated that owing to the controversies surrounding Tandav and Mirzapur, release of The Family Man might be pushed.
"The show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of The Family Man that will hurt anyone's sentiments but given the current scenario, the premiere of the series has been pushed", a source had told the publication.
The Family Man series is helmed by directors Raj and DK. Telugu and Tamil star Samantha Akkineni will join cast members Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar for this instalment as Manoj Bajpayee's new nemesis.
