'The Family Man' S2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee Is on a Risky Mission

The makers of The Family Man have released a teaser for season 2 of the web series. Manoj Bajpayee will reprise his role as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, who tries to juggle a dangerous career and family responsibilities, sometimes missing the mark on both fronts.
The short clip hints that Srikant has been recruited for another treacherous mission. Unaware of the situation, his family gets increasingly frustrated with his absence and his relationship with his wife appears to be deteriorating.
Watch the teaser here:
Season 2 of The Family Man will see Telugu and Tamil star Samantha Akkineni join the cast as Srikant's new nemesis. Besides actors Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar, who appeared in the first season, the show will also feature Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas, as well as Tamil actors Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.
Directed by Raj & DK, season 2 of The Family Man will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February.
