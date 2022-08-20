'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' Trailer: Brings More Drama and Chaos

The trailer begins with Bhavana Pandey sitting on a couch in her blue shirt saying, "You don't know what's coming." The four star-wives who have been friends for over 27 years, are then seen cycling on a deserted trail. Shortly, Seema falls off her cycle proving, that it is "always chaos" for them when they're together.

In the following sequences the trailer promises more drama and gossip of the gradeur lives of the four stars. Maheep argues with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, giving him an ultimatum of sorts to "start pleasing her soon." While Karan can be seen acting as the matchmaker and trying to set the four on "blind dates" with other celebs.

Sharing the trailer on social media Karan wrote, "The trailer of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is here and it’s your sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2, streaming from the 2nd of September, only on Netflix!"