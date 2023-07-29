‘Taali’ Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Indomitable In Film About Trans Activist

Taali, Sushmita Sen's highly anticipated show is set to premiere on 15 August, exclusively on JioCinema. The recently released teaser gives us a glimpse into the courageous journey of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist, showcasing her struggles, resilience, and ultimate triumph.

Taali is the brainchild of creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, with direction by the National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav. The series is penned by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production), and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Watch the teaser here: