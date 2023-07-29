‘Taali’ Teaser: Sushmita Sen Looks Indomitable In Film About Trans Activist
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Taali, Sushmita Sen's highly anticipated show is set to premiere on 15 August, exclusively on JioCinema. The recently released teaser gives us a glimpse into the courageous journey of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist, showcasing her struggles, resilience, and ultimate triumph.
Taali is the brainchild of creators Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, with direction by the National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav. The series is penned by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production), and Afeefa Nadiadwala.
Watch the teaser here:
The show aims to shed light on Shreegauri Sawant's relentless pursuit of recognition for the third gender in India.
The teaser opens with Sushmita Sen, draped in an elegant sari and adjusting her bindi, reflecting her transformation into Shreegauri Sawant. A picture of the iconic singer and queer icon, Usha Uthup, adorns her cupboard.
The teaser then showcases heartfelt moments, as members of the transgender community pay their respects by greeting and touching Shreegauri Sawant's feet.
