‘You Leave Us No Choice’: Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Confirms Season 2

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms a second season for Squid Game.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb_
The creator of the hit Korean survival drama Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has confirmed that the show will have a second season and it is currently being planned. Dong-hyuk told Associated Press during a Los Angeles screening, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”
He added, “But I will say there will indeed be a second season of Squid Game. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”
The creator did not reveal any specific details regarding the upcoming season, but added that lead actor of the first season, Lee Jung-jae, will play an important part in the new season too. “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So, I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang stated.
In an interview with The Korea Times, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he had come up with the idea of the show in 2008. Squid Game follows 456 debt-ridden contestants who play children games for money with the losers facing deadly consequences.
Dong-hyuk had said, “I came up with which games to use in the story about 10 years ago. And it was, to begin with, the red light, green light game that makes a big impact with shocking mass death. I thought players fighting like warriors using the shapes, which form a ring, would demonstrate the irony of it being a children's game, as well as the players' desperation."
Talking about why he decided to pitch the show, he had said, “After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed.”
According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, Squid Game was an immensely popular show, making the streaming giant approximately $891.1 million in impact value, a metric Netflix uses to judge the success of individual shows.
